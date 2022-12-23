O’Halleran & Long-Overdue Tribal Water Settlements

WASHINGTON – This week, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) sponsored, championed, and voted in the House of Representatives to pass several long-fought tribal water settlements and move them to President Biden’s desk to become law.

“Throughout my years in Congress, I’ve fought to make sure the voices of tribal communities in Arizona are not overlooked in Washington,” said O’Halleran, whose term ends January 3, 2023. “I am humbled to end the 117th Congress by passing water rights and land transfer legislation that tribal leaders have worked for years to accomplish.”

O’Halleran hit the ground running when he came to Washington in 2017, sponsoring two tribal water settlement ratification bills and an important land conveyance bill. An advocate for all three pieces of legislation for the past six years, O’Halleran’s leadership was instrumental in getting each to the president’s desk.

The O’Halleran-sponsored water rights settlements include:

H.R. 7633, The Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022, which modifies and ratifies the Hualapai Tribe water rights settlement agreement negotiated between the tribe, the United States, Arizona, and others, thus satisfying the tribe’s claims for groundwater and surface water rights to water in Arizona, including the Verde River, the Bill Williams River, and the Colorado River.

H.R. 5880 – a bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010, which extends the deadline, from 2023 to 2025, for the Department of the Interior to publish a statement of findings required by the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010.

Additionally, this week, the U.S. Senate passed O’Halleran’s H.R. 478, the Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act, which directs the Department of the Interior to take the approximately 55.3 acres of land of the Blackwater Trading Post in Pinal County, Arizona, into trust for the benefit of the Gila River Indian Community.

“These bills, once law, will make a huge difference in the water future of Arizona tribes, and improve overall water management in our state,” continued O’Halleran. “I thank Senators Kelly and Sinema for helping to shepherd my legislation through the Senate, and thank tribal leaders who have worked for years to get things done for their people. It has been the honor of my life to be your advocate in the House of Representatives.”

SUPPORT FOR THE LEGISLATION:

White Mountain Apache Tribe, Chairman Velazquez: “On behalf of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, I would like to thank Representative O’Halleran for his leadership in securing passage of the amendment to the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act in the House. The legislation would provide the necessary funding to provide desperately needed drinking water on the Fort Apache Reservation and resolve the Tribe’s water related claims against the United States and others. We are eternally grateful for the incredible effort made by Rep. O’Halleran, Senator Kelly, and Senator Sinema in getting this bill passed this Congress.”

Hualapai Tribe, Vice Chairman Shelton Scott Crozier: “The passage of the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022 is an historic step for the Hualapai people, who have lived along the Colorado River for millennia. We are grateful for the tireless work of the entire Arizona delegation and look forward to the day soon when water will flow into Hualapai homes and businesses in a way that will secure our Tribe’s future for generations. This is a life-changing moment for the Hualapai Tribe and the many members of the Tribal Council who have worked toward this goal for more than a decade.”

Gila River Indian Community, Governor Stephen Roe Lewis: “The Gila River Indian Community appreciates Congressman O’Halleran’s leadership in the House of Representative on the Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act. Congressman O’Halleran remained committed to passing this legislation so the Blackwater parcel can be taken into trust and restored as part of the Community’s reservation lands. We are proud to have worked alongside Congressman O’Halleran in this effort and look forward to the bill being signed into law by President Biden.”

