O’Halleran & Kelly Participate in Navajo Town Hall

O’Halleran & Kelly Participates in Navajo Nation Virtual Town Hall

WASHINGTON—Last night, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) attended a virtual town hall meeting with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, and Senator Mark Kelly to discuss relief made available to tribes via the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan.

Watch a recording of the town HERE.

A newly-approved Navajo Nation council resolution will initiate distribution of a second round of assistance checks for Navajo citizens funded via the American Rescue Plan’s allocation for tribal governments. New assistance will provide $2,000 for adults and $600 for minors.

“I was pleased to see President Nez and Vice President Lizer approve a council resolution that would allocate COVID relief dollars and additional assistance for enrolled members of the tribe,” said O’Halleran. “As the omicron variant spreads through Arizona, these new payments will help support families during this difficult and critical time.”

This week, the Navajo Office of the Controller also began the distribution of CARES Act Hardship Assistance for Navajo elders, additional monies approved by an end of year council resolution.

“Additionally, I applaud President Nez and Vice President Lizer’s approval of a new initiative that will allocate $300 in CARES Act funds to every tribal elder,” O’Halleran continued. “These bills were designed to provide ongoing support from an everchanging pandemic, and these decisive actions by the Navajo Nation will ensure that elders are properly equipped throughout this next wave of the pandemic.”

O’Halleran voted in favor of the CARES Act in March of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan in April of 2021, working to ensure each package put the needs of Indian Country at the forefront.

