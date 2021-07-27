O’Halleran Invites USDA Sec. Vilsack to AZ-01 to Talk Wildfires

WASHINGTON – Last week, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) invited Tom Vilsack, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to join him in Arizona’s First District to discuss solutions that can be implemented to help reduce the ongoing threat that wildfires pose to communities throughout Arizona and many western states, and to see firsthand how Arizona state, local, and tribal officials collaborate with U.S. Forest Service (USFS) staff during wildfires.

“Climate change, coupled with a historic, decades-long drought, has led to longer and more deadly wildfire seasons, destroying natural environments and damaging important water sources,” wrote O’Halleran in his invitation to Vilsack. “Due to these wildfires, our state has experienced intense flooding. In fact, just this past weekend the City of Flagstaff declared a State of Emergency due to the impacts of the monsoonal flooding. Because of the constant threat that unabated wildfires pose to Arizona, I would like to formally invite you to visit Arizona’s First Congressional District.”