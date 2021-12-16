O’Halleran Introduces Legislation to Identify Ways to Mitigate Supply Chain Issues, Manufacture More Goods in America

WASHINGTON – Last week, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ-01) joined Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL-13) and a bipartisan group of lawmakers to introduce the Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act, legislation to identify how supply chain issues can be mitigated and how more goods, along with jobs, can be created in the US.

“Hardworking Arizonans want to see commonsense, legislative steps taken to address supply chain issues and rising prices,” said Rep. O’Halleran. “In joining my colleagues to introduce this bipartisan bill, we’re working to ensure the Department of Commerce does its part in collaborating with manufacturers, sector leaders, and industry professionals to ensure accountability in our supply chain processes, on which rural Americans so heavily rely.”

“The best way to insulate our country from global supply chain crises is to manufacture goods right here at home in the United States of America. We should never let our critical infrastructure sectors live or die at the mercy of foreign nations, particularly adversaries like China. That’s why it’s so important we do everything we can do to bring manufacturing back to our country, especially in rural communities,” said Rep Davis. “That’s why I’m leading a bipartisan effort in Congress to identify how we can manufacture more goods in America. I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to pass this bill so we can create jobs and limit the negative of supply chain issue.”

The legislation directs the Secretary of Commerce to conduct a study on the feasibility of manufacturing more goods in the United States, in particular, products that are key to our critical infrastructure sectors.

You can find a one-page summary of the legislation here, including definitions of Critical Infrastructure sectors. You can find the legislative text here.

Co-leading this legislation with Reps. O’Halleran and Davis are U.S. Reps. Larry Bucshon (IN-8), Ann McLane Kuster (NH-2), Bill Johnson (OH-6), Kim Schrier (WA-8), David B. McKinley, P.E. (WV-1), Angie Craig (MN-2), Pete Stauber (MN-8), Abigail Spanberger (VA-7), Ashley Hinson (IA-1), Blake Moore (UT-1), Jim Costa (CA-16), Rick Crawford (AR-1), Don Bacon (NE-2), Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27), Randy Feenstra (IA-4), Andrew R. Garbarino (NY-2), Nancy Mace (SC-1), Daniel Webster (FL-11), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-2), Adrian Smith (NE-3), Thomas R. Suozzi (NY-3), and John R. Moolenaar (MI-4).

