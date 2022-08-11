FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

O’HALLERAN CELEBRATES SIGNING OF PACT ACT

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK – Today, following President Biden’s signing of the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (PACT) Act, O’Halleran-backed legislation to extend full VA medical coverage to veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) released the following statement:

“I am beyond relieved our PACT Act has been signed into law and so happy to see the VA has already established a website to assist veterans in navigating their new benefits—these are real policy changes that are going to directly aid millions of veterans across our nation and provide relief for their families and those who love them.

“I remain completely baffled and disgusted by political actions in the Senate that delayed this bill’s final passage. Especially in the face of long-overlooked VA issues that have led to sharp inclines in veteran suicide, this delay was unacceptable, unbelievable.

“Far too many of our brave veterans have languished for decades without the care they need for injuries, illness, and disease they are suffering as a direct result of their selfless service. At last, this is a huge step in the right direction. I was proud to vote in favor of this monumental bill and I look forward to continuing to work on legislation that ensures our veterans have access to the highest quality health care, education, career training, and support after service.”

CLICK HERE to visit the VA's new PACT Act site.

