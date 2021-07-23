FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, July 22

O’Halleran Caseworkers Aid Glen Canyon Conservancy with EIDL Application, Help Keep Non-profit Operational

PAGE—Today, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) announced that caseworkers in his district office had assisted Glen Canyon Conservancy in securing a $500,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) needed to keep the non-profit serving Arizona families and protecting our precious public lands.

Clarification with SBA was handled by Keith Brekhus, O’Halleran’s District Director, and staff from the Office of Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

“We were pretty much at the point of “EIDL loan modification rejected. Shuttered Venue Grant rejected. Glen Canyon Conservancy will not be able to continue and Carl Hayden Visitor Center will likely have to close permanently” just a few days ago,” said Brekhus. “I’m so pleased we were able to assist Glen Canyon Conservancy in securing this loan.”

“Caseworkers on my team are working around the clock to resolve issues Arizonans are having and ensure they have the resources they need to stay afloat throughout this economic crisis,” said O’Halleran. “I’m thrilled my staff was able to assist in getting this critical loan across the finish line for Glen Canyon Conservancy.”

Martin Stamat, Executive Director of the Glen Canyon Conservancy, lauded the work of both Congressional offices in helping clarify the loan error with SBA, saying, “I’m delighted to report that extensive and diligent assistance from the offices of Senator Sinema and Congressman O’Halleran have allowed the SBA to successfully reconsider the initial rejection of GCC’s EIDL application and approve the modification from $150,000 to a total of $500,000 working capital. I’m tremendously grateful to Mr. Keith Brekhus with Congressman O’Halleran’s office and Senator Sinema’s staff for making these greatly-needed funds available.”

Arizona residents in need of assistance with federal agency issues can visit O’Halleran’s website or call any of his Arizona offices.

The CARES Act expanded eligibility and funding for the EIDL program, which has been replenished under both the December 2020 Consolidated Appropriations bill, and the American Rescue Plan, both of which O’Halleran voted to pass.

