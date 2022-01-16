O’Halleran: A Billion Dollars for Arizona Roads & Bridges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, January 14, 2022

O’Halleran Announces Over $1 Billion in New Funding for Roads and Bridges Headed to Arizona

First Round of Funding Allocated Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON – Today, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) announced that Arizona will receive over $1 billion in new federal funding for Fiscal Year 2022 under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve roads and bridges across the state, creating new, good-paying jobs in the process.

Funding announced includes more than $969 million to improve roads, bridges, and safety projects across the state, and an additional $45 million specifically for the replacement, rehabilitation, preservation, protection, and construction of bridges in Arizona.

These are the first rounds of funding under the five years of federal investment in Arizona highways, roads, and bridges authorized by this new law. In total, Arizona will receive over $5 billion for roads, bridges, and safety projects over the next five years, and an additional $225 million set aside for bridges.

“Throughout the First District, hardworking Arizonans drive on some of the most dangerous roads in need of repair in our country, and families lose children trying to cross washes that need safe bridges,” said O’Halleran. “I was proud to vote in favor of our historic, bipartisan legislation to address crumbling, outdated infrastructure in our state and create new jobs that support a family in the process. I’m thrilled to see that the first rounds of funding to repair roads and bridges will soon begin to make a real difference in the lives and livelihoods of First District families.”

On November 6, 2021, O’Halleran voted to pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, now signed into law by President Biden, securing new federal funding for highway and bridge repair for communities across the nation.

The funds allocated this week will be used for the construction, reconstruction, or improvement of roads in Arizona and to repair local bridges that are critical for getting to school and work, moving commerce, and connecting communities.

A breakdown of road funding allocated is available HERE, and more information about bridge funding is available HERE.

###