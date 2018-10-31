OHA Rules Against Karis Begaye

The Navajo Office of Hearings and Appeals ruled that Karis Begaye, daughter of Navajo President Russell Begaye, violated the law in her April 22 car crash that totaled a tribal vehicle. Begaye did not attend her hearing. Testimony was heard from various witnesses – including Vice President Jonathan Nez – before OHA Hearing Officer Joe Aguirre made a verbal decision that the Navajo Nation had met its burden of proof that Begaye violated tribal ethics laws regarding unauthorized use of tribal property or misuse of tribal funds. Under Navajo law Aguirre has 10 days to issue a formal written decision. In his decision Aguirre also noted that the Navajo Nation had properly served Begaye, but she failed to appear for the hearing.

Aguirre granted the tribe’s request for restitution of $34,538.14 to cover costs incurred relating to Begaye’s mishap. That amount includes $32,406.33 for the Lake Tahoe tribal vehicle she was driving. The vehicle was totaled. Other charges were for towing costs, $500 for insurance deductible and $118.83 for a Courtyard Marriot hotel room. Begaye charged the room to the tribe but did not spend the night there because she was in jail.

Police officers who had responded to the scene testified about Begaye’s bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Arizona State Trooper Thomas Humphrey described Begaye with having an “indifferent facial expression.” Her blood alcohol level was .211, or twice the legal limit, according to officers. The troopers also said there was a broken vodka bottle on the ground near the driver’s side door and an open and broken tequila bottle inside the vehicle. Clara Pratt, former chief of staff for the Office of the President and Vice President, said that “on paper” Begaye reported to Vice President Nez, but in reality she supervised Begaye.

Though the accident occurred on April 22, it was not reported to the OPVP until May 2 – after it first appeared on a local television news broadcast. After the accident was reported, Pratt said she pressed Begaye for more details. The president’s daughter told her that she, Karis Begaye, was a “black-out drunk” and didn’t remember much about the accident, Pratt testified.