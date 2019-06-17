Utah Officials Seek Help Finding Poacher

If you went hunting with the family at the end of last month up north in the Utah area, you might be of some assistance to wildlife officials seeking information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of a poacher.

A doe pronghorn being observed by wildlife resources in Utah was killed by poachers. Wildlife officials asking for help from the public trying to find whoever poached the deer in Beaver County, Utah last month. The area the doe was found- off Laho Road west of Minersville, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources sometime between May 27th and May 28th.

The doe also just had a brand new baby, the offspring was not found but was not expected to live long without its mother. The fines for poaching are steep.

If you have any information please call the Utah Tip Hotline 1-800-662-3337.