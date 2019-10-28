Officer-Involved Shooting on I-40

We now know much more about the officer-involved shooting Friday morning along I-40 east of Flagstaff.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., the driver of a semi tractor-trailer was pulled over for an inspection by a Trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Two people exited the truck’s cab. But apparently, when it became known that in the median there appeared to be a bag containing a powdery substance, the truck’s driver took off and re-entered the cab of his truck. He drove off on the highway with Troopers in pursuit.

After a few moments, the semi driver went across the median and re-entered I-40 going west in the eastbound lanes!

One or more State Troopers stationed themselves on the bridge over the Interstate at the Walnut Canyon exit. They opened fire on the truck from the overpass. The driver was struck at least one time. His vehicle struck another semi tractor-trailer and finally came to a halt.

Two people in the other semi were not seriously injured.

The unnamed driver of the original semi is facing several charges. In the meantime, he is being treated in stable condition at Flagstaff medical center.