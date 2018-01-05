Officer Involved Shooting in Farmington

A police officer in Farmington, NM accidentally shot a man thinking he was charging him with a gun when in fact the man was holding an e-cigarette. Officer Brant Warman patrolling an area of U.S. 64 claims he was attempting to rescue a woman on Dec. 20 when he saw her screaming from the truck as it went through an intersection. 35-year-old Frankie Anchondo of Aztec, after allegedly evading Warman trying to pull him over, eventually stopped the vehicle in a dark area where the woman exited the vehicle screaming. When he got out holding an object that appeared to be a gun and began to walk towards the officer Warman fired his weapon five times, killing the man. The woman told police Anchondo had threatened to kill her and she was yelling for help because she saw the police cruiser.

Officer Warman has worked for the Farmington Police Department for six years. The investigation has moved to the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.