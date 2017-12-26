Officer Heroically Dives Into Icy Pond to Save Child

An act of heroics on Christmas Night may have saved the life of an eight year old boy who fell through ice into a pond in New Harmony, a small Utah town south of Cedar City. The boy was reportedly playing with other children when his dog ran away. The boy chased the dog onto the pond, and fell through the ice. Another boy with the child attempted to save him first but could not reach him out in the frozen water so he ran for help. Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded first with LifeFlight, EMS and the Search and Rescue Dive Team on the way when Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Aaron Thompson made the personal decision to jump in and handle the rescue immediately without the aid of special equipment. Punching through the ice with his arms he created a path through the ice about 25 feet from shore, where he successfully retrieved the boy and got him to the nearby ambulance. The officer suffered minor cuts and bruises and is being treated for possible hypothermia. The boy’s condition yet to be released but is reportedly being treated at a nearby hospital.