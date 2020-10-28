Off-Road Racing in Page This Weekend

Halloween weekend Page America will be hosting a huge off-road performance race presented by Arizona Off-road Promotions (AZOP). It’s called the P-Mountain Hare Scramble Race this Saturday and Sunday.

P-Mountain is the big rock on the other side of Highway 89 across from Horseshoe Bend.

This is a points race and this racetrack is one of the most unique anywhere!

If you’re a racer, register right away at www.azopracingf.com, or at the track.

These UTVs and Quads are off-road vehicles that seat between one and four people and are designed for rough terrain! Race around P-mountain swerving around sandy sweeping turns, blazing down fast straightaways that will test everyone’s suspension and physical conditioning.

This is excitement at its best! Come and meet outdoor and off-road enthusiasts.

AZOP racing is the largest off-road performance racing organization in all of Arizona. They offer fifteen off-road races and poker runs.

Admission is $10 per person.

Follow the signs!