Objections To NPS Funding Plan

Opposition quickly arose to the National Park Service’s announcement that it will use entrance fees to alleviate the government shutdown, which is now approaching its third week. NPS Deputy Director Daniel Smith said in a statement that the money will be used to maintain restrooms, plow roads, clean up trash, and make patrols.

Democratic Representative Betty McCollum, Minnesota, the new chair of the appropriations committee, characterized the plan as “unacceptable.” The National Parks Conservation Association observed, “Draining accounts dry is not the answer.”

The Park Service has been relying on outside help for security and upkeep during the shutdown. For example, St. George City and Washington County have loaned resources to Zion National Park.