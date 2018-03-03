News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

NYT Sues For Emails, Proves Oil Interest Influenced Decision to Shrink Bears Ears

March 03
11:47 2018
The controversial decision to reduce to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments continue to be hotly contested, most recently thanks to an article released Friday by the New York Times that suggests President Trump had his eye on oil resources within the Bears Ears monument before his request to review multiple monument designations for potential reduction.  The article Oil Was Central in Decision to Shrink Bears Ears Monument, Emails Show explains how the New York Times sued the Interior Department for access to emails showing that oil drilling played a central role in the decision to dramatically shrink Bears Ears National Monument.

Read the documents here: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4391967-National-Monuments-a-Look-at-the-Debate-From.html#document/

 

Utah Republican Senator Orrin Hatch released a statement Friday in response to the article which states:

“Sen. Hatch is grateful these emails have been released because they make very clear that his priority in addressing the Bears Ears situation was looking out for the people of Utah, and particularly the people of San Juan County who were ignored when this monument was designated.”

 

Friends of Cedar Mesa Crews drill an oil well on Cedar Mesa in 2014 on public land that later became part of Bears Ears. (Source: Salt Lake Tribune

The NYT also reporting that Zinke’s office probed the amount of coal contained in the Kaparowitz Plateau at Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument but has since been removed in that monument’s boundary reduction.

