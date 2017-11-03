NYC Alleged Terrorist Ticketed in Arizona in ’14

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) tells lake Powell Communications that three years ago the man allegedly responsible for the senseless fatal attack in New York City Tuesday was ticketed in Arizona, near Flagstaff.

29-year old Sayfullo Saipov allegedly drove a pickup truck down a bike path near the World Trade center in New York City, killing eight innocent people. Prior to the incident, Saipov had been a driver for Uber in the state of New Jersey.

He is arrested and is being charged by New York authorities.

It was back in 2014 when the Republic of Uzbekistan native was pulled over near Flagstaff. The DPS sent the following to our newsroom Friday afternoon;

In 2014, one of troopers made a traffic stop on a commercial vehicle in which this terror suspect was driving. We issued him a repair order and a Commercial Vehicle Inspection Report along I-17. We also issued him a speeding ticket at that time. Mr. Saipov was in possession of a Pennsylvania driver’s license. We don’t know why he was in Arizona on May 5, 2014 but we have since sent all that information to the FBI.

Since 2014, the suspect reportedly spent time in Ohio and Florida.