NWS: Some Snow Expected in Northern Arizona

Traveling Today (Tuesday) Might be Somewhat Hazardous

National Weather Service in Flagstaff:

Expect rain and snow showers today across a large portion of northern Arizona. Shower activity will diminish from east to west through the afternoon and evening hours. Forecast snow amounts are 1-3 inches above 6000 feet, with a trace to an inch down to 4500 feet. We expect only minor impacts with a few slick spots on area roadways. Please see the attached snowfall graphic for additional details.

There will be a break in the showers Wednesday before activity increases again on Thursday. Higher snow levels to around 8000 feet will limit any winter weather impacts. A more significant and colder weather system is looking likely for the weekend. This storm has the potential to produce several inches of snow over the high terrain. Stay tuned for updates through the week.

Key Points: