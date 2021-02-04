News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

NWS: Monthly Fire Weather Outlook for the 2021 Season

NWS: Monthly Fire Weather Outlook for the 2021 Season
February 04
13:16 2021
Print This Article

This  is the National Weather Service’s first edition of our monthly fire weather outlook for the 2021 season

A little more rain, maybe?

Current drought status: The recent winter storm put a dent in drought conditions, primarily along the Mogollon Rim. However, extreme to exceptional drought conditions are still being observed across northern Arizona.

Fuel Conditions: Energy Release Component (ERC): Prior to the winter storm, ERCs were approaching record January levels. After the winter storm, ERCs have plunged to below average levels for this time of year.

Temperature and Precipitation Outlooks: February – Equal chances exist for above, near, or below normal temperatures and precipitation across Arizona. However, there could be a few episodes of high winds, unsettled weather, and high-elevation snowfall.

February through April – The current outlook for the late winter, early spring period indicates that odds are tilted in favor of warmer and drier than average conditions. However, there still could be a few episodes of high winds, unsettled weather, and high-elevation snowfall.

May through June – The extended outlook favors above normal temperatures, and equal chances of above, near, and below normal precipitation across Arizona.

Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook: With drier and warmer than normal weather favored late this Winter and Spring, near normal fire potential during the early part of this season will trend toward above normal fire threats as we enter the traditional fire season. Above normal fire threats look to develop at lower elevations (SE AZ into Yavapai County) by April due to abundance of fine fuels, with above normal fire threat spreading north along the Mogollon Rim by May.

https://www.weather.gov/fgz/FireWeatherDecisionSupport

NWS: Monthly Fire Weather Outlook for the 2021 Season - overview

Summary: NWS: Monthly Fire Weather Outlook for the 2021 Season

Tags
droughtfebruary 2021national weather servicerain outlook

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.