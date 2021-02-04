NWS: Monthly Fire Weather Outlook for the 2021 Season

This is the National Weather Service’s first edition of our monthly fire weather outlook for the 2021 season

Current drought status: The recent winter storm put a dent in drought conditions, primarily along the Mogollon Rim. However, extreme to exceptional drought conditions are still being observed across northern Arizona.

Fuel Conditions: Energy Release Component (ERC): Prior to the winter storm, ERCs were approaching record January levels. After the winter storm, ERCs have plunged to below average levels for this time of year.

Temperature and Precipitation Outlooks: February – Equal chances exist for above, near, or below normal temperatures and precipitation across Arizona. However, there could be a few episodes of high winds, unsettled weather, and high-elevation snowfall.

February through April – The current outlook for the late winter, early spring period indicates that odds are tilted in favor of warmer and drier than average conditions. However, there still could be a few episodes of high winds, unsettled weather, and high-elevation snowfall.

May through June – The extended outlook favors above normal temperatures, and equal chances of above, near, and below normal precipitation across Arizona.

Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook: With drier and warmer than normal weather favored late this Winter and Spring, near normal fire potential during the early part of this season will trend toward above normal fire threats as we enter the traditional fire season. Above normal fire threats look to develop at lower elevations (SE AZ into Yavapai County) by April due to abundance of fine fuels, with above normal fire threat spreading north along the Mogollon Rim by May.

https://www.weather.gov/fgz/FireWeatherDecisionSupport