NWS: Don’t Get Blown Away Sunday or Monday!

October 27
07:46 2019
Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory Sunday

National Weather Service (NWS) – Flagstaff
Issued: 5:00 am Sunday, October 27, 2019

KEY POINTS
● On Sunday, west to southwest winds will increase with gusts 40-50 mph possible along and north of
the Mogollon Rim.
● The very strong afternoon winds in combination with low RHs will create a period of critical fire
weather on Sunday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been issued.
● Sunday night into Monday morning, a cold front will sweep across the area bringing a chance for
rain/mountain snow showers. Snow levels will be around 6000 ft with only minor accumulations
expected.
● A secondary system and dry cold front will bring an additional shot of cold air to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday along with the potential for more strong southwest winds Tuesday afternoon. This will be the coldest airmass of the fall so far

Navajo Nation

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Ganado, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City, Window Rock, and Winslow.


The Wind Advisory was expanded to include the Chinle Valley.

