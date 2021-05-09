NWS: continued Dry and Warm for Arizona & Utah

National Weather Service, Flagstaff

Current drought status: Near to below average precipitation in April has allowed severe to exceptional drought conditions to continue across northern Arizona.

Fuel Conditions: Energy Release Component (ERC): ERCs are generally near to slightly above average for this time of year.

Temperature and Precipitation Outlooks:

May – Odds favor drier than average conditions across eastern Arizona and near the Arizona/Utah border. Otherwise, equal chances exist for above, near, or below normal precipitation across the rest of the state. Odds favor warmer than average conditions across Arizona.

May through July – Equal chances exist for above, near, or below normal precipitation across Arizona. Odds favor warmer than average conditions across Arizona.

July through September – The extended outlook favors above normal temperatures, with odds tilted in favor of a wetter than average monsoon season across Arizona.

Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook: Above normal significant wildland fire potential is forecast across all of Arizona in May and June. With wetter than average conditions favored by July, the significant wildland fire potential should become normal by then.