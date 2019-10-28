NWS: Chilly Start to the Week!! (Snow for Some)

National Weather Service (NWS) Says COLD Temperatures to Start the Week!

A cold windy start to the week is expected as a series of cold fronts move through northern Arizona. Light snow accumulations are possible this morning with the cold front currently crossing the area. Higher accumulations will be likely in the Mountains of northern Apache County where 1-4 inches is possible. Elsewhere less than one inch of accumulation is expected.

Gusty winds are expected to develop late Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next cold front that will impact the area on Wednesday. Low relative humidity combining with the windy conditions has the chance to create near critical fire weather conditions again on Tuesday.

On Wednesday the coldest temperatures so far this season are expected behind the cold front. These potentially record-setting cold values may become life-threatening for anyone unprepared for this cold snap that will last through Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon temperatures will begin to warm back up as high pressure moves over the region. This warming trend is expected to last through the weekend.