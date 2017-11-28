NTUA To Retain Natural Gas Services

NTUA TO RETAIN AND EXPAND NATURAL GAS SERVICES FOR NAVAJO

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. – Vice President Jonathan Nez congratulated Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) at the signing ceremony for the acquisition of Southern Trails Pipeline, formerly owned by Questar Corporation and subsequently by Dominion Energy.

“Especially now, during the wintertime, our People count on natural gas for heating their homes, food and water,” Vice President Nez said. “I congratulate and appreciate NTUA for looking after their customers and look forward to more to come in terms of laying the foundation for future infrastructure.”

NTUA initiated negotiations to acquire Southern Trails Pipeline after it was announced that Dominion Energy was planning to abandon the system that runs through the Navajo Nation along U.S. Highway 160 and parts of northwestern New Mexico.

“If this system shut down, so would the gas service to our communities,” said NTUA General Manager Walter Haase. “We could not let that happen so we sat down with Dominion Energy to see what options we had to continue providing gas service.”

Southern Trails Pipeline provides services to Navajo communities in Red Mesa, Kayenta and Tuba City. With the transfer, Dominion Energy has committed itself to establishing new line taps to add connections along the pipeline before it hands over full ownership to NTUA.

“[This] represents a collaborative and cooperative approach between two organizations that were able to negotiate a transaction . . . that serves the interest of all parties,” Dominion Energy representative Steven Ridge said.

In attendance at the ceremony included Vice President Nez, NTUA General Manager Haase, Navajo Nation Council Speaker Lorenzo Bates (T’iistoh Sikaad, Nenahnezad, Upper Fruitland, Tse’ Daa’ Kaan, Newcomb, San Juan) and Honorable Delegate Alton Joe Shepherd (Jeddito, Cornfields, Ganado, Kinlichee, Steamboat).

The transfer is subject to approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and is expected to be received during 2018. Afterwards, Dominion Energy will provide NTUA with various services, including the new line taps, to facilitate the transfer.

Pictured: Vice President Jonathan Nez with NTUA staff, Dominion Energy representatives, Speaker Lorenzo Bates and Council Delegate Alton Joe Shepherd.