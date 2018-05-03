NTU Gets $14 Million for Housing

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed legislation Tuesday to provide $14.3 million to Navajo Technical University for student housing.

The money will come from the Sihasin Fund.

The project, which will more than double the number of beds available to students, comes with an overall price tag of $27.6 million. Navajo Housing Authority has committed $9.3 million to the project while Navajo Technical University (NTU) will contribute $4 million.

“Investing in students’ minds is the right thing to do,” Begaye said.

The university currently operates 89 dormitory rooms and 31 student family units, housing a total of about 210 students.

The new units, set to open in 2020, will accommodate an additional 270 students, eliminating long commutes and expanding NTU’s reach to potential students across the Navajo Nation.

“This allocation is for the students who drive long distances or ride buses or hitchhike or sleep in their cars. Providing housing for students yields more than just a place to stay; it gives them access to the Internet, the library, tutoring services and professors,” Begaye said. “On-campus housing gives students the community they need to succeed.”

“This is a good investment,” NTU President Elmer Guy said. “Many of our academic programs are cutting-edge, but enrollment is limited because we lacking housing space. By offering more student housing, we are investing in our future.”

Dine College officials are hoping to emulate NTU’s success. Though no dollar amount has been requested from the Sihasin Fund, Dine College officials are planning to request money for student housing, too.