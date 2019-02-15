NTEC Still Considering NGS Acquisition

Navajo Nation still considering a way to continue the Navajo Generating Station beyond its pending December closure. According to The Navajo Times yesterday, the Navajo Transitional Energy Company is reportedly still evaluating the possibility of a possible acquisition of NGS and the Kayenta Mine. That coming from NTEC representatives as recently as Wednesday who say they have been engaged in lengthy discussion with tribal council delegates this week. The 20-member negotiation team has been examining the possible acquisition since last year. NTEC General Counsel Bernard Masters confirming the acquisition would not require an exchange of money- there is no purchase price. NTEC would acquire the power plant by assuming all current and future liabilities, including the eventual decommissioning. Salt River Project claims they will handle the cost of the five-year decommission plan if the plant closes in December as planned.