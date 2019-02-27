NTEC Seeks Feedback Re: NGS Acquisition

The fate of the Navajo Generating Station continues to be a question in the minds of many, from the residents of Page to the Navajo people. Since the end of 2018, Navajo Transitional Energy Company has been forming a business proposal to acquire the plant from SRP for the tribe, as well as the Peabody coal mine in Kayenta. NTEC is seeking public feedback as they consider the details of such an acquisition, which would require taking on all aspects of the plant including decommissioning in the event of its eventual shutdown. SRP has that five year contracted plan in place if the plant closes as planned at the end of December 2019.

A new website this week offers a letter to the Navajo People from NTEC and a way to provide feedback on the proposed acquisition. Below are those letters. Click here to visit the website to offer your feedback.