NPS: Stanton Creek Primitive Launch Ramp Closed

BULLFROG, Utah – Visitors to North Lake Powell are advised that due to a recent drop in water levels, the Stanton Creek Primitive boat launch ramp is no longer usable.

As reported previously, the Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp will close to houseboats on Monday Dec. 20, 2021. The park currently anticipates the Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp will remain viable until Jan. 3, 2022 and is monitoring conditions.

If it needs to be closed sooner than that the park will make an announcement.

The park anticipates the Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp will no longer be suitable for launching any motorized vessels by Jan. 3, 2022 and will close to all motorized vessels.

The park continues to monitor changing conditions and will provide updates, as needed.

Featured Photo: Bullfrog Spur Ramp on Lake Powell. (NPS)