NPS: Some Dangling Rope Operations Unavailable This Season  

News Release – UPDATE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 6, 2020

Some Dangling Rope Operations Unavailable This Season

PAGE, AZ – Lake Powell boaters are advised that due to the catastrophic failure of the lift station at the Dangling Rope Marina, no boat pump out services or potable water will be available at Dangling Rope for the remainder of the 2020 season. When the incident occurred, there were no injuries and no impacts to park resources. Vault toilets are available to the public.

The Dangling Rope Marina is only accessible by water. The National Park Service provides a ranger station and emergency communications at the marina. There is no boat launching available. Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas, a park concessioner, provides limited visitor services, including: boat fuel, minor boat repair, and a supply store offering some groceries and 1 gallon and 2.5-gallon bottled water. The Dangling Rope Marina is the only place to obtain boat fuel between the Wahweap area downlake and the Halls Crossing/Bullfrog area uplake. Dangling Rope also provides the closest visitor services to Rainbow Bridge National Monument, located approximately 10 miles (16 km) north on Lake Powell. The park is working to replace the lift station and is looking forward to fully restored services next season.

Photo: Dangling Rope Marina and Fuel Dock. NPS Photo.

———————————-Release Issued July 13, 2020—————————————

No Boat Pump Out Service or Running Water at Dangling Rope

Page, AZ – Lake Powell boaters are advised that the lift station at Dangling Rope Marina is currently inoperable. As a result, there are no boat pump out services or potable water available for visitors at Dangling Rope until further notice. Vault toilets are the only public restrooms available. NPS Facilities is assessing the situation.

