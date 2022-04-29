NPS Seeks Concessionaires to Bid on Hite Prospectus

HITE, Utah – The National Park Service (NPS) announces the release of a prospectus to solicit concession contract proposals to provide gasoline and diesel fuel, retail, food and beverage, recreational vehicle park, campground, showers, guided Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) tours, and UTV or ATV rentals at the Hite area of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The effective date of the next Concession Contract is Sept. 1, 2022.

The prospectus explains the business opportunity and the terms and conditions under which the NPS will award the concession contract. To view the prospectus, including the draft contract documents and proposal procedures and forms, please refer to this website link: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/concessions/glca006-22.htm

If you have questions about information in this prospectus, you must submit your questions via email to Jennifer Parker ([email protected]), Regional Office Chief of Commercial Services, no later than 4 p.m. Mountain Time (MT) on May 11, 2022.

Any proposal must be received by 4 p.m. MT on June 28, 2022, in order to be evaluated and considered for award of the concession contract. Please submit proposals to: Chief of Commercial Services, National Park Service Regional Office Serving Regions 6, 7, 8, 12795 West Alameda Parkway, Lakewood, Colorado 80228.

