NPS Returning to Work

Statement from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on the Resumption of Full Operations

PAGE, Arizona – With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument will resume regular operations on Monday, January 29, 2019.

Please visit www.nps.gov/GLCA on Monday for updated information about the park.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks.