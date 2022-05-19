News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

NPS Looks at Options to Improve Roads into Zion National Park

May 19
11:30 2022
Zion National Park. NPS

The National Park Service has announced that they will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday, May 25th.

The subject of the meeting is to share a host of options and concepts designed to improve access into Zion National Park from Springdale, Utah; the South Entrance of the park.

NPS will share design options to improve transportation links, make navigation easier, and provide a better infrastructure and space for pedestrians and cyclists.

The virtual public meeting will take place May 25th at 6pm Mountain Daylight Time.

To find out more about attending the public meeting, you can visit nps.gov/zion.

