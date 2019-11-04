NPS: Lees Ferry & Lake Powell Winter Updates

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – Visitors to Lees Ferry and Lake Powell are advised that due to early arrival of freezing temperatures the following facilities will be winterized immediately and unavailable until spring:

Uplake: Bullfrog, Halls Crossing and Hite fish cleaning stations and land-based porta-potty dumps; the Bullfrog Picnic Area restrooms, and all Uplake District micro flush toilets.

The Halls Crossing boat pump-out docks will close for the winter.

All of the Wahweap District, Antelope Point and Lone Rock Primitive Camping micro flush toilets; and the Wahweap Fish Cleaning Station.

Any outside drinking fountains that could be damaged due to freezing temperatures.

The following facilities will close for the season on November 15:

The Lees Ferry Campground’s Recreational Vehicle (RV) pump-out and flushing water for the RV dump.

Restrooms at Wahweap’s Main Ramp and Picnic Grounds.

At the Lone Rock Beach Primitive Campground, the restrooms will close November 15 and campers will need to provide their own portable toilet system. Due to fluctuating lake levels, it is prohibited to bury waste of any kind on the beach.

At the Bullfrog boat pump-out (BPO), the water is shut off and unavailable. As in past winters, the porta-potty dumps on the Bullfrog BPO will remain open with a bucket to provide lake water for flushing purposes. The pumps need to be winterized on a daily basis. Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., boaters may contact park dispatch at 928-608-6301 to request that the Bullfrog pumping system be opened. This information is posted on the bulletin boards at both BPOs in Bullfrog and Halls Crossing. No winter holiday pump-out services will be available.

The Dangling Rope Marina and all facilities will close for the season on December 1. As this is the only place to get boat fuel between the Wahweap Marina downlake and the Halls Crossing/Bullfrog Marinas uplake, boaters are advised to plan accordingly.

The park wishes everyone an enjoyable and safe winter season!

-NPS-

Photo: Lake Powell. NPS Photo.