NPS Free Entry Saturday Kicks Off National Park Week

On Saturday April 21st, you can enter National Parks for free and that includes Glen Canyon National Recreation Area!

For one week each April, we join with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, to celebrate America’s treasures. National Park Week is a time to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out, and find your park!

The theme for National Park Week in 2018 is “Park Stars,” celebrating everything from starry skies to superstar volunteers, park features, and resources. Parks, programs, and partners nationwide invite people everywhere to explore stories, experiences, and sites that brighten the National Park System and public lands.

Get ready to celebrate National Park Week 2018 from April 21 through 29! Parks across the country will host a variety of special programs and events.