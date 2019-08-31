NPS: Firewood Permits in Navajo and Hopi Communities

Kaibab National Forest to offer firewood permits in Navajo and Hopi communities

Tusayan, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2019—For Immediate Release. The Kaibab National Forest will offer free-use, paid personal-use and ceremonial firewood permits for the Tusayan Ranger District at a variety of locations in Navajo and Hopi communities over the next two months. These opportunities are part of the Kaibab National Forest’s ongoing effort to increase access to firewood for tribal members and communities.

Kaibab National Forest representatives will offer firewood permits on the specified days and times and at the following locations:

Friday, Sept. 13 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City, Flea Market

Saturday, Sept. 28 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Cameron, Cameron Celebration

Friday, Oct. 4 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST – Kykotsmovi Village, Honahnie Building

Friday, Oct. 18 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City, Flea Market

Saturday, Oct. 26 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Cameron, Chapter House

A permit must be acquired by anyone harvesting firewood on the Kaibab National Forest. The 2019 firewood season runs from May 1 to Dec. 31 for the Tusayan Ranger District.

Each person, with proper identification, may obtain permits for up to 30 cords per season of combined paid-use and free-use firewood. Individuals may purchase up to two 10-cord paid-use firewood permits at a rate of $2 per cord, and may obtain one 10-cord free-use firewood permit. Ceremonial-use permits are also available, which authorize collection of two cords per individual.

The Kaibab National Forest has increased the amount of wood available to each person for purchase while reducing the cost per cord by crediting firewood cutting for the contribution it provides to forest restoration goals. By removing dead and down as well as small-diameter trees, firewood cutting can help improve forest health and reduce the risk of unnaturally severe wildfire.

It is important that a permit be acquired even for free-use areas because by tracking public demand for the various kinds of permits, the amount of wood removed, and other factors, forest managers are better able to plan for the future needs of firewood collectors and provide greater opportunities for accessing these important resources. Firewood from the Kaibab National Forest is frequently used by local community and tribal members for home heating, cooking and other critical purposes.

All firewood permits issued by the Kaibab National Forest will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as load tags, which must be physically attached to each ¼ cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle. The goal of this load tagging system is to ensure accountability for the amount of wood removed from the forest and to inform planning for future firewood cutting areas to meet public need and forest restoration objectives.

The removal of firewood is permitted only from National Forest lands on the specific district for which the permit is issued. Firewood cutters are reminded to take note of property boundaries and cut only on National Forest lands.

Detailed firewood cutting information and maps are available on the Kaibab National Forest website at http://bit.ly/KNFfuelwood.

