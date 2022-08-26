NPS: Fire Restrictions Rescinded in Glen Canyon  

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Rescinded in Glen Canyon

National Recreation Area

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah/Ariz. – Due to an active monsoon pattern the fire danger has moderated and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have been rescinded. Discharge or use any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices are always prohibited on all federal public lands.

The following areas are designated open for campfires:

In provided fire receptacles only at Wahweap, Bullfrog, Halls Crossing, and Lees Ferry Campgrounds and at campsites along the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry.

Along Lake Powell’s shoreline below high water level (3700 feet), except within the Wahweap, Dangling Rope, Bullfrog, Halls Crossing, or Lees Ferry developed areas.

Above Lake Powell’s high water level (3700 feet) within Glen Canyon NRA, except within the watershed drainage of the Escalante River, this includes Llewellyn and Cottonwood Canyons, and in the Orange Cliffs Unit.

In the Orange Cliffs Unit, charcoal fires are allowed in fire pans at designated vehicle campsites. Users must provide their own fire pan and pack out the fire pan along with all ash and charcoal associated with the use of the fire pan.

Restrictions – the following is prohibited:

Fires or open flames, including those used in heating, lighting, or cooking within 300 feet (100 yards) of all archeological sites, at all fuel docks, and at all marinas, except within the galleys or on grills of vessels moored at marinas.

Burning or attempting to burn any material other than wood, including pallets not previously broken down and leave nails and other materials that could get buried and potentially cause hazards.

Leaving trash in the fire pits after departing site. All trash must be removed prior to departing the site.

Glass in the fire pit.

Having a fire that exceeds four feet in height and width.

Area Description: All lands within the boundaries of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

Fire managers are grateful for public cooperation in adhering to this year’s fire restrictions. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is still in drought conditions and vegetation is dry, so please continue to take precautions and practice fire safety all year long. Remember:

Hot exhaust pipes and sparks from vehicles or campfires can start wildfires. These fires are easily preventable.

Please carry a shovel, water, a bucket or a fire extinguisher when working or camping on public lands.

Always drown and stir campfires to ensure they are completely out before leaving camp.

Keep vehicles in good working order, stay on designated roads and trails to avoid igniting dry vegetation with hot exhaust, and keep all chains and straps secured so they don’t drag on the ground and cause sparks.

For more information on preventing unwanted human caused wildfires, agency-specific restrictions, and reference maps, visit www.utahfiresense.org, www.utahfireinfo.gov or follow us on Twitter, @UtahWildfire.

Fire restrictions in state parks and incorporated city areas vary by location; check with local officials. Please check the specific fire restrictions with the respective land management agency before visiting. For more specific information go to www.utahfireinfo.gov and www.wildlandfire.az.gov