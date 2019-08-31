NPS: Fatality in Ice Cream Canyon on Lake Powell

Kane County, Utah – National Park Service (NPS) Dispatch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a marine band call at approximately 4:34 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 of a presumed drowning in Ice Cream Canyon on Lake Powell. Ice Cream Canyon is located in Kane County, Utah across from Lone Rock Beach in the Wahweap District of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Page, Arizona.

Mr. David John, a 62-year-old male from Greenville, Texas died at the scene from causes still to be determined. The reporting party called from a nearby houseboat and reported another houseboat had detached from its anchor and was drifting to the center of the cove. Mr. John appeared to be fatigued as he attempted to retrieve the vessel. When a family pet (dog) jumped off the vessel he attempted to rescue it and both disappeared from view. The reporting party kayaked to Mr. John, brought him to shore, and began CPR.

NPS Rangers arrived on scene and were assisted by personnel from Classic Air Medical, who were unable to revive the victim. Also assisting at the scene were the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Aramark staff who assisted with the relocation of their rental houseboat. The victim was transported by boat to the Government Dock where custody was transferred to the Kane County Medical Investigator and transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, and the Kane County Medical Investigator.