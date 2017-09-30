NPS: Concessionaire Selected For River Trips

PAGE, Arizona – National Park Service Intermountain Regional Director Sue Masica announced the selection of Glen Canyon Rafting Hospitality, LLC, to provide Colorado River raft trips below Glen Canyon Dam to Lees Ferry, in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The company will provide half and full-day river trips under a new, ten-year concession contract that will begin January 1, 2018. The company will also be authorized to provide small boat (canoes and kayaks), back-hauling services between Lees Ferry and their launch site upriver.

The river services between the Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry are currently provided by Colorado River Discovery through a contact which became effective November 1, 2006 and will expire on December 31, 2017. The National Park Service solicited proposals for this business opportunity from May 4, 2017 through June 1, 2017.

Proposals are evaluated and selected under the provisions of the 1998 Concessions Management Improvement Act by a panel of National Park Service representatives outside of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The Act allows concession contracts to be awarded with the intent of ensuring quality visitor services, protecting park resources, and enhancing the competitive contract process for National Park Service concession contracts. Guidelines used to evaluate all proposals can be found online at https://concessions.nps.gov.

A concessions operation is a way of providing commercial visitor services through a third party within a national park. These services, provided through the use of concession contracts, are necessary and appropriate for visitor use and enjoyment. The rates the concessionaire can charge for these services are approved by the National Park Service and must be comparable to those under similar conditions outside the park.