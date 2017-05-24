NPS Budget Cuts

While President Donald Trump has donated his salary to the National Park Service, his proposed budget would cut the agency’s funding by 12-percent.

With visitation numbers up and the maintenance backlog at almost $12 billion, environmentalists fear the administration’s approach will fuel the argument to privatize the parks.

Trump wants $120 million earmarked for land acquisitions redirected to park maintenance.

Concessionaires are responsible for $389 million in maintenance costs. Park supporters say road funds should come from transportation funds, not the NPS budget.

As of 2016, the National Park Service has an annual budget of about $3 billion. The proposed FY2018 budget put forward by the Trump Administration would see that number fall to $2.55 billion.