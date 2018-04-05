News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

NPS Beats Hasty Retreat on Fee Hike

NPS Beats Hasty Retreat on Fee Hike
April 05
13:24 2018
Print This Article

Wahweap Entrance Station

In the face of almost unanimous opposition, the National Park Service is backing away from its proposal to significantly increase peak-season entrance fees at 17 parks. Fees would have gone from $25 to $70 at Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce Canyon national parks, among others.

Over 100,000 public comments were submitted regarding the fee hike proposal.

While the proposed increase has been rejected, some kind of hike is virtually certain.  Raising the costs of annual and lifetime passes from $80 to $100 is under consideration, as well as an increase in tour bus charges.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke endorsed the hike.  He said the expected $70 million in additional revenue would be dedicated to addressing the $12 billion maintenance backlog parks face. Individual park units retain 80 percent of fee collections.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.