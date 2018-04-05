NPS Beats Hasty Retreat on Fee Hike

In the face of almost unanimous opposition, the National Park Service is backing away from its proposal to significantly increase peak-season entrance fees at 17 parks. Fees would have gone from $25 to $70 at Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce Canyon national parks, among others.

Over 100,000 public comments were submitted regarding the fee hike proposal.

While the proposed increase has been rejected, some kind of hike is virtually certain. Raising the costs of annual and lifetime passes from $80 to $100 is under consideration, as well as an increase in tour bus charges.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke endorsed the hike. He said the expected $70 million in additional revenue would be dedicated to addressing the $12 billion maintenance backlog parks face. Individual park units retain 80 percent of fee collections.