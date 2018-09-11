News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

NPS Announces Public Comment Period for Non-Native Aquatic Species Mgmt Plan

September 11
12:20 2018
Page, AZ – The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comment on an Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan and Environmental Assessment in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (Glen Canyon NRA) and Grand Canyon National Park below the Glen Canyon Dam. Public comments will be accepted for a 30-day period from Sept. 11 to Oct. 11, 2018.

Control measures for non-native aquatic species are necessary due to the increase of green sunfish and brown trout and the potential for other harmful non-native aquatic species that threaten downstream native aquatic species, some of which are listed as threatened and endangered. These non-native species have become an increasing threat since the NPS completed the 2013 NPS Comprehensive Fish Management Plan and the 2016 Long-Term Experimental and Management Plan.

To assist the public in understanding the proposed action and providing comments, the NPS is hosting various meetings to present information on the plan. Those meetings include:

Public Webinar, September 20, 2018

Arizona: 5 to 6:30 pm MST

Colorado/Utah: 6 to 7:30 pm MDT
Call Line 888-790-2024, Passcode 9535626
Web Address: https://bluejeans.com/7293338944

Open Houses:

Glen Canyon NRA Headquarters, 691 Scenic View Drive, Page AZ 86040

September 25, 6 to 8 pm MST

 

Flagstaff Aquaplex, 1702 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

September 26, 6 to 8 pm MST

 

Arizona Game and Fish Department, 5000 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85086

September 27, 6 to 8 pm MST

 

The public open houses will include a presentation and NPS staff will be available to answer questions.

The project summary and associated documents can be found online at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative.

Public comments may be submitted electronically at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative (preferred method).

Written comments may be submitted to:

ATTN: Kirk LaGory, Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan

Argonne National Laboratory

9700 South Cass Avenue—EVS/240

Argonne, IL 60439

Written comments will also be accepted at the public open houses (computers and notecards will be available).

Comments will not be accepted verbally, via fax, email, or any format other than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Public comments are due no later than Oct. 11, 2018.

-NPS-

PHOTO: Scenic Colorado River in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS Photo.

Sidebar: Public Webinar and Open Houses

Public Webinar

Sept. 20, 2018

5-6:30 pm MST (AZ)

6-7:30 pm MDT (CO, UT)

Phone: 888-790-2024

Passcode: 9535626

https://bluejeans.com/7293338944

Join as guest (enter name), Select “screen share only” at bottom. DO NOT choose “computer” or “phone”

 Public Open House

Sept. 25, 2018  

6-8 pm MST

Glen Canyon NRA Headquarters

691 Scenic View Drive

Page, AZ 86040

 

 Public Open House

Sept. 26, 2018

6-8 pm MST

The Flagstaff Aquaplex

1702 N Fourth St

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

 

 Public Open House

Sept. 27, 2018

6-8 pm MST

Arizona Game and Fish Department

Eagle Room

5000 W Carefree Hwy

Phoenix, AZ 85086

 

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Grand Canyon National Park

