NPS Announces Public Comment Period for Non-Native Aquatic Species Mgmt Plan
Page, AZ – The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comment on an Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan and Environmental Assessment in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (Glen Canyon NRA) and Grand Canyon National Park below the Glen Canyon Dam. Public comments will be accepted for a 30-day period from Sept. 11 to Oct. 11, 2018.
Control measures for non-native aquatic species are necessary due to the increase of green sunfish and brown trout and the potential for other harmful non-native aquatic species that threaten downstream native aquatic species, some of which are listed as threatened and endangered. These non-native species have become an increasing threat since the NPS completed the 2013 NPS Comprehensive Fish Management Plan and the 2016 Long-Term Experimental and Management Plan.
To assist the public in understanding the proposed action and providing comments, the NPS is hosting various meetings to present information on the plan. Those meetings include:
Public Webinar, September 20, 2018
Arizona: 5 to 6:30 pm MST
Colorado/Utah: 6 to 7:30 pm MDT
Call Line 888-790-2024, Passcode 9535626
Web Address: https://bluejeans.com/7293338944
Open Houses:
Glen Canyon NRA Headquarters, 691 Scenic View Drive, Page AZ 86040
September 25, 6 to 8 pm MST
Flagstaff Aquaplex, 1702 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
September 26, 6 to 8 pm MST
Arizona Game and Fish Department, 5000 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85086
September 27, 6 to 8 pm MST
The public open houses will include a presentation and NPS staff will be available to answer questions.
The project summary and associated documents can be found online at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative.
Public comments may be submitted electronically at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Expanded_Nonnative (preferred method).
Written comments may be submitted to:
ATTN: Kirk LaGory, Expanded Non-native Aquatic Species Management Plan
Argonne National Laboratory
9700 South Cass Avenue—EVS/240
Argonne, IL 60439
Written comments will also be accepted at the public open houses (computers and notecards will be available).
Comments will not be accepted verbally, via fax, email, or any format other than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Public comments are due no later than Oct. 11, 2018.
PHOTO: Scenic Colorado River in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS Photo.
