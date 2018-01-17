News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

NPS Advisory Board Mass Resignation

NPS Advisory Board Mass Resignation
January 17
13:20 2018
Print This Article

Monday night it was a bit of a shocker when nine of the twelve members of the National Park Service Advisory Board resigned. The mass resignation from three quarters of the board  was cited as a result of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s unwillingness to meet with them.  Former Alaska Governor Tony Knowles, in a letter sent to Zinke on behalf of the resigning members, said “the board’s request to engage has been ignored” and that “the Dept of the Interior has shown no interest in learning about or continuing to use the forward-thinking agenda of science, the effect of climate change, protections of the ecosystems and education”.

Read the letter of resignation submitted to the Interior Secretary here.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.