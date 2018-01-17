NPS Advisory Board Mass Resignation

Monday night it was a bit of a shocker when nine of the twelve members of the National Park Service Advisory Board resigned. The mass resignation from three quarters of the board was cited as a result of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s unwillingness to meet with them. Former Alaska Governor Tony Knowles, in a letter sent to Zinke on behalf of the resigning members, said “the board’s request to engage has been ignored” and that “the Dept of the Interior has shown no interest in learning about or continuing to use the forward-thinking agenda of science, the effect of climate change, protections of the ecosystems and education”.

Read the letter of resignation submitted to the Interior Secretary here.