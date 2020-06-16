Now It’s Monsoon Season!

News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

June 16
13:12 2020
Monsoon Season is Upon Us!

We obviously have a lot of things on the table right now; the virus, social distancing, Internet issues and more. But here’s another one; This week is Monsoon Awareness Week in Arizona.

We have this from the Governor’s office….

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed this week, June 14 – 20, 2020 Monsoon Awareness Week to highlight the importance of staying safe during monsoon season and preparing for unsafe weather conditions, including high winds, dust storms, hail, flooding and lightning.

Arizona’s monsoon season begins mid-June and lasts through the end of September. Monsoons are created when moisture meets with the summer heat and humidity increases, and can cause thunderstorms that lead to localized flash flooding and dust storms that reduce visibility.

“We want all Arizonans to stay safe this monsoon season,” said Governor Ducey. “During Monsoon Awareness Week, Arizona residents and visitors are reminded of the importance of checking weather reports, pulling over when a dust storm hits and following all safety measures.”

View a PDF of the proclamation HERE.

