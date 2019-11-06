November 11 – The 100th Anniversary of Veterans Day?

By: John Christian Hopkins

Next Monday – November 11 – will be the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.

(Well, sort of)

In 1954 President Dwight Eisenhower signed legislation to recognize Veterans Day to honor veterans of every war – both those who died and those that survived.

Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday was first observed on November 11, 1919. It was the first anniversary of the end of World War I.

The day featured parades and patriotic speeches.

But it wasn’t until 1926 that Congress passed a resolution to make Armistice Day an annual observation.

Twelve years later Armistice Day became a national holiday observed every November 11.

Except for …

In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Holiday’s Bill which moved Veterans Day to the fourth Monday of October. This law took effect in 1971.

Then, then-President Gerald Ford took a stand.

Because of the historical significance of the date, Mr. Ford moved Veterans Day back to November starting in 1978.

In addition to the veterans, the holiday also recognizes others who “serve” alongside their spouses and family members.

Today, roughly 35-percent of living veterans served during Vietnam.

According to 2014 statistics, there are more than 19 million living vets in the U.S. Of those 1.9 million are women, 1.7 million are aged 35 or younger and 9.2 million are 65 or older.

Armistice Day recognized those who served in World War I. Veterans Day, by contrast, honors all veterans who have served.

Memorial Day, observed in May, honors those fallen in the line of duty.