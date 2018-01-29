Notah to the Rescue!

Someone vandalized an elementary school playground in Albuquerque and retired PGA golfer Notah Begay was teed off. Using his Twitter account Begay asked his fans to donate to a fund to rebuild the park at Osuna Elementary School. Police suspect the playground was torched by a vandal.

Begay, a member of the Navajo Nation, now lives in Albuquerque.

Before injuries sidetracked his career Begay had won four PGA Tour tournaments. He was only the third player in the history of professional golf to shoot 59 in a professional event.

In addition to asking fans for support, Begay is raising money himself. His NB3 Foundation is competing in the 200-mile 2018 Ragnar Del Sol Relay in Mesa, Ariz. The team hopes to raise money to put toward the playground and other activities for Native American youth.

Miles away, in Dyersville, Iowa, another special field was vandalized.

A vandal cause thousands of dollars in damage by driving a motor vehicle over the Field of Dreams, made famous by the 1989 Kevin Costner movie.

A vehicle made deep gashes in the outfield and damaged a sprinkler system, according to owner Denise Stillman.

In the film a mysterious voice tells Costner’s character “Build it and they will come.”

He builds a ballfield in the middle of a cornfield and deceased ballplayers, like “Shoeless Joe” Jackson come back to play the game they loved.

The movie also tied into the real-life story of Archie “Moonlight” Graham, who made a single appearance in Major League baseball – playing right-field for the New York Giants on July 29, 1905.

He came in as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. Graham was on deck when the last out was made so he never got an at-bat. Graham never played in another Major League game. Graham left baseball to become a medical doctor, where he served the people of Chisolm, Minn., for 50 years. On Saturdays, “Doc” Graham provided free eye exams and glasses to the children and miners in the community.

Graham died in 1965.

Maybe an old-time Native American ballplayer – like Chief Bender or Louis Sockalexis – will step from the cornfield and help restore the Field of Dreams?