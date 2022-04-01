Notah Begay III to be First Native American to Lead Jr. President’s Cup Golf Team

By John Christian Hopkins

Notah Begay III is making history again.

The professional golfer – a member of the Navajo Nation – will be the first Native American to lead the Junior President’s Cup team.

The President’s Cup and the American Junior Golf Association made the announcement this week. The two-day tournament will begin September 19 at Myers Park Country Club in Charlotte, N.C.

This will be the third year that the Junior Presidents Cup will be contested.

Begay and South Africa’s Tim Clark are captains of the U.S. and International Teams, respectively.

The Junior Presidents Cup is a two-day, team match-play competition that will feature 24 of the world’s top 19 years-and-younger boys.

The two teams – 12 from the U.S. and 12 from various countries around the world, excluding Europe – will meet for the junior championship.

Begay is Navajo, San Felipe and Isleta, will be the captain of the U.S. Junior Team. It’s the first time in the history of golf and the PGA tour that a Native American has received such a designation.

Begay is the first Native American to compete on the PGA tour and in the Presidents Cup. He was also a member of the victorious 2000 U.S. Team.

He is a four-time PGA tour winner, and even partnered with former Stanford teammate Tiger Woods in four matches. The pair finished with a 2-2 record.

Begay is the host and founder of the Notah Begay III Junior National Championship which gives juniors opportunities to compete with other talented golfers from around the country.

During his early years as a junior golfer, Begay competed in AJGA events and was named Rolex Junior All-American in 1987 after winning two AJGA tournaments at the Southwestern Junior and the Meridian Junior Classic.

n 2019, during the second edition of the Junior Presidents Cup, the U.S. Team defeated the International Team by a score of 13-11.