Not The History The Arizona Cardinals Wanted

Have the Arizona Cardinals players given up on Coach Steve Wilkes? After the second 45-10 loss this season fans are beginning to think that Coach Wilkes has lost total control of the Cardinals locker room.

Arizona Cardinals fell to the L.A. Chargers in their second worse loss of the season yesterday in Los Angeles 45-10. Cardinals entered the game Sunday tied for the worst record in the NFL at 2-8.

Chargers defense held the Cardinals offense to 149 total yards on the evening. Cardinals QB Josh Rosen finished the day 12 of 19 throwing for 87 yards. Cardinals running attack was limited to 24 carries for 62 yards. Cardinal’s defense could not stop the accessory of 14-year veteran QB Phillip Rivers who completed his first 25 passes on the day. The 25 straight completions by Rivers on Sunday broke a 12-year record in the NFL. Rivers finished the first half going 19 for 19 187 yards, and two touchdowns as the Chargers led 28-10 at the break.

In the Chargers, opening drive of the second half controlled the clock using up 7 minutes before scoring on a touchdown. Cardinals received the ball down 35-10 with 8 minutes on the clock could not move the ball anywhere on the defense of the chargers going 3 and out. Cardinals had three offensive possessions in the entire second half.

The Chargers offense moved handily right down the field controlling the clock on every drive. Chargers added 17 more points in the second half while their defense held the Cardinals to 20 total yards the entire second half. Chargers were forced to punt the ball twice the whole game. In Rivers historic outing Sunday finished 28 for 29, 253 yards 3 touchdowns.

Next up for the 2-9 Cardinals is the 4-6-1 Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.