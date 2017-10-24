Not Seeking re-Election!

From the office of Senator Jeff Flake:

I have made the decision not to seek reelection as United States Senator. It was a difficult choice, but it is what I feel is best for myself, my family, and for Arizona.

I want to thank you and the thousands of others for the support of my campaign this year and for years past. Without your help, I would not have been able to win election to the U.S. House and then the Senate. Together, we helped advance the cause of limited government, economic freedom, and individual liberty.

Even though my time in Congress will come to an end in January of 2019, I will continue to advance the conservative principles I’ve believed in my entire life. What a wonderful country we have.