Northern Arizona in Stage One Fire Restrictions

Coconino County will reinstate State One fire restrictions on private lands in the unincorporated areas of the county in coordination with similar actions by the Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott National Forests. Fire restrictions are effective as of Friday, August 14, 2020 at 8:00 A.M.

The reinstatement comes after an extended period without significant rainfall and in consultation with Federal, State, Tribal, and local Fire District officials, as well as the National Weather Service. The action reduces the threat of fire in the area as dry conditions are expected to continue. Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent unwanted, human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions.

Stage One Restrictions include a ban on fires, including campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves other than in a developed campsite or picnic area, as well as a ban on fireworks. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a cleared or developed recreation area site. Using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Interested persons can view all current fire restrictions in Arizona at: http://firerestrictions.us/az/