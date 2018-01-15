Northern Arizona Extreme Drought

The dry spell continues but maybe a reprieve on the way. The state of Arizona officially in a drought, in spite of recent rain in Phoenix and snow in the Flagstaff area, not enough to change the drought conditions. National Weather Service meteorologists reporting today much of northern and northeastern Arizona still considered to be in extreme drought, the rest of the state in moderate drought. Forecast showing a good chance of rain and snow moving into the Arizona/Utah border region by the end of this week so that might help. Precipitation has been well below normal since August.