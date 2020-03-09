News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Northern Arizona Expecting Rain This Week

March 09
04:21 2020
Map of expected rainfall

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has sent us the latest on what will be a multi-day precipitation event Tuesday through Friday.

In Page, we’ll have rain on and off through the week, with Wednesday and Friday being particularly wet. That’s what they believe, at this time.
***Check the map to the right on the predicted totals around Northern Arizona.*** (Click on map to enlarge)
Key Points:
  • A widespread rainfall event is likely to develop from Tuesday through Friday.
  • Confidence in the period of heaviest precipitation remains low.
  • General 1-2″ rainfall amounts from the Coconino Plateau and Mogollon Rim southward through Yavapai/Gila counties. Locally higher amounts are possible in the favored upslope areas.
  • Streams and rivers will see significant rises and flash flooding is possible.
  • The most significant rises are anticipated south of the Mogollon Rim.
  • Snow levels remain high for much of the event – above 8,000 feet through Thursday. Snow levels may fall on Friday.
