North Rim Water Conservation

Water conservation measures have been implemented at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon to ensure facilities remain open until a damaged pipeline is repaired.

A National Park Service press release states rock slides caused by recent rainy weather created a new break, the sixth one to occur in 2019.

Public laundry and shower facilities are closed. Portable toilets have replaced flush toilets. Visitors must only use disposable plates and utensils.

This repair is especially challenging because the break is in a part of the pipeline that traverses a steep cliff.